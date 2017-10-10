October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Wear Purple October 19, 2017

This is the 30th Anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Thursday, October 19 wear purple and show your support for survivors and for ending domestic violence in our community!

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues and raise awareness for those issues.

Over the last three decades, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

Domestic violence is an epidemic affecting individuals in every community regardless of age, economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality.

Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and in severe cases, even death.

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.

• On a typical day there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide

• 1 in 7 women and 1 in 18 men have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime

• 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime

• Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime

• 9.4% of women in the United States have been raped by an intimate partner

• 1 in 3 female murder victims and 1 in 20 male murder victims are killed by intimate partners

• Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical attention for their injuries

Victims of intimate partner violence lose a total of 8 million days of paid work each year and between 21-60% lose their jobs due to reasons stemming from the abuse

• 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year this equates to more than 10 million men and women

TAKE A STAND AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND WEAR PURPLE ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2017

Information furnished by the National Coalition of Domestic Violence (NCADV)

Locally you can contact Nan Baughman, Domestic Violence Outreach Counselor and Co-Located DV and Child Welfare Advocate for Jefferson County, Refuge House, Inc., (850)342-3518, nbaughman@refugehouse. com.

Saving Lives*Building Hope*Ending Violence