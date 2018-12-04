Oh, Christmas Tree

Christmas is coming to town

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

This weekend, on Friday, December 7, Monticello will gather downtown to celebrate Christmastime.

The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m., with the downtown shops and restaurants staying open a bit longer to accommodate holiday shoppers who are looking for that just right gift for the loved one on their Christmas gift list.

At 6 p.m., children and adults alike will want to pause their shopping endeavors to gather at 6 p.m., for the first ever Monticello Light Parade.

Parade line-up will begin at Monticello City Hall and will begin the progression through Walnut Street. The parade will cross over Jefferson Street and continue until it Cherry Street, where the parade will turn north.

From there, the parade will travel up Cherry Street before taking a right turn onto Dogwood Street. The parade will end near the First Presbyterian Church.

There will be carolers, glittering lights, holiday cheer and, maybe even, a special guest appearance from the man in red himself!

After the parade, at 6:20 p.m., children can gather on Dogwood Street to visit with Santa Claus where they can have their photo taken with Old St. Nick or share their Christmas wishes with the saint of the season.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be the official lighting of the Christmas Tree, also on Dogwood Street.

In addition to the parade, visits with Santa Claus, a lighting of the tree and shopping, there will be a game of MainStreet bingo and various carolers in the festival area on Dogwood Street.

This night of light, of cheer and festivity, will be an opportunity for the community to get out and celebrate Christmastime alongside their friends, families, and neighbors.