Ola Mae Ganzy Hall passed on Friday, December 22, 2017. Funeral services are11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Moriah Ministries, with burial in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Mrs. Hall was a Church Mother, former Church Secretary, Certified Nursing Assistant, farmer & devoted homemaker. Cherishing her love are her daughters, Betty Hall, Clynell Washington, Veronica Hall-Moore, Sandra Hall, Carolyn (J.W.) Moore, Jackie (Michael) Barnes and Cynthia (Bartram) Jackson; sons, Kenneth, Richard (Evelyn) and Darry (Carol) Hall; 31 grand and 74 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Bennett, Velva Jean McCann, Earnestine Ganzy and Kathleen Caldwell; brothers, Eddie Jr. & Albert (Peggy) Ganzy & numerous other relatives and friends.

Related