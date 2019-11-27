Ollicia Corchell Anderson was born to Wendy Hughes and Corwin Anderson on February 8, 1998. Ollicia accepted Christ and was baptized in the Monticello Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc. Ollicia graduated Magna Cum Laude from Lincoln High School in 2016 and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences from the University of South Florida. She was pursing her Master’s Degree in Public Health. Ollicia was a sorority sister of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Ollicia will be loved and cherished forever by her parents: Wendy and John Burns, and Corwin Anderson; brothers: John Burns, Jr., Jayden Burns and Shaquille Scott; maternal grandparents: Ollie Mae Hughes and John Turner; paternal grandparents: Tom and Cindee Burns and Tommie and Marlena Anderson Jr. Hagan Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Jefferson County High School Auditorium, 175 S. Water St., Monticello. Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Hagan Funeral Service, 175 N. Railroad St., Monticello, (850) 997-1300.

Related