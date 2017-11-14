Only A Democrat Can Do This

With Obama and Hillary gone, (There Is A God!), Democrats are so very desperate for leadership; they fawn and drool over any somewhat mildly charismatic non-white Democrat who comes their way. One of the latest darlings is Somali Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota. Ms. Omar has a few skeletons in her closet that are somewhat weird however, not so in the Democrat Party. You see, Ms. Omar married her own brother in order to fool the US immigration officials along with refugee fraud in her state!

Omar is pretty much what today’s Democrat Party just loves. Ethnically diverse, (non-white), female, Muslim, and politically devoted to Socialism. Some time ago, Omar appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Noah spent the entire show putting Omar on a pedestal. For a Muslim, the Minnesota Congresswoman has absolutely no sense of humility. She said of herself: “I am America’s hope, and Trump’s nightmare.”

“America’s hope?” But what Noah left out of the discussion was the corruption in Omar’s personal and political life. She has skeletons in her closet. And Democrats and the media just sweep it all under the rug. That’s because of how disgusting the truth behind Omar is. You see, America’s first Muslim Congresswoman practices bigamy and incest. She has been living with one man while being married to another! What kind of sicko would want to do that? Omar got together with Ahmed Hirsi in 2002. Despite claiming to be a practitioner of Islam, she had no problem shacking up with him and having three kids out of wedlock! That is a no-no in Islam. They then separated in 2009. The reason? Omar married her brother. Oh Yea, then she married her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Congress Women Omar, married her own brother, who was living in the UK, in order to trick US immigration officials in order to bring her brother to the US. Again in my opinion that is sick! Marrying your own brother in order to subvert the law? By the way, that’s a specialty of Somali “refugees” like her. Thousands of Somalis have lied about having family in the US in order to receive entry as immigrants. Omar’s response to the refugee fraud was predictable. She claimed it was nothing more than “racism” and “Islamophobia” by of course, right-wingers.

The Democrat Party has become the party of American haters. These are people like Omar who hate our culture, history, language, and our way of life. They’re willing to break the law to move their anti-America agenda. What ever happened to the Democrat Party I grew up with?

George Pouliotte

Related