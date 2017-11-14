Open House opens with “Tiger Pledge,” “Friendship Mix”

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Somerset Jefferson's Open House welcomed students and parents with a reading of “Tiger Pledge” in both Spanish and English, outlining the school's core mission and belief statements, including “A Somerset Tiger will not disrupt, nor allow anyone else to disrupt the sanctity of our learning environment,” and concluding with “Somerset Tiger teachers, parents and the community share the responsibility for advancing to school's mission so all Tigers will achieve.”

Additionally, two young ladies shared with the audience their own special recipe for “Friendship Mix.”

Courtney Oliver welcomed everyone and encouraged parents to tour the classrooms, see what their children had been working on for the past nine weeks and to be sure to leave updated phone numbers and emails with all their children's teachers.