An Open Letter From The Jefferson County School District

As we grieve for our Parkland school families and staff, and fear for children at all schools , we must acknowledge that things have to change.

We cannot abide the glorification of violence in our society, the accessibility of automatic weapons, and the absence of readily available mental health support. Each of us has a role to play in protecting our children - people of any age, who feel nurtured and loved, do not commit acts of violence.

The Jefferson County School District is working with Somerset Jefferson to insure the safety of our students and staff. This process includes partnering with local law enforcement to provide active shooter training, a re-mapping of the campus to capture the changes due to consolidation, and reviewing the school emergency plan.

Furthermore, school administration is assessing the facility to determine what must be done to "harden" the campus. We will work to the best of our ability to provide a safe and secure environment for our students. We welcome your suggestions and guidance, And thank you for your support.

Marianne Arbulu

Jefferson County

School Superintendent