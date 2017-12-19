Open letter to Senators McCain, Flake, Murkowski, Corker, Johnson, and Collins

When all of you were elected, the entire Republican party celebrated. Please forgive me by being blunt regarding your present stature in the Republican party, but you are considered traitors by many. Oh, isn’t that a little harsh? Well, decide for yourselves. I looked up the Webster’s definition of a traitor. Here it is verbatim: “One who betrays another’s trust or is false to an obligation or duty.” I think that narrows down what is truly happening.

My dream is to look every person in the Congress, House, and Senate in the eyes and ask all of them if they are committed to do what is best for the American people. That is not happening at this moment regarding the tax bill. After all, you swore under oath that you would do what is best for the American people. This is not a Trump issue, this is a nation issue. You Democrats are also traitors, as defined in Webster’s Dictionary. You consistently deceive your constituents regarding what is best for them. You keep rambling about the upper 1% who would be helped by this tax bill and disregarding the other 99% who would be helped. You are responsible for causing great harm.

I think that’s a pretty simple conclusion. You see, this just comes down to simple math. 99% out of 100% will prosper. Which one would you pick? Either you are complicit with the deception or are deceived yourselves. If you are deceived yourselves, you get a pass. But if intentionally causing harm, what does that make you? My vocabulary is limited when it comes to describing you, but I am sure others have a proper word for you.

Respectfully,

Lawrence Beger