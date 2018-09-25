Open letter to the Jefferson County School Board

All taxpayers of Jefferson County deserve direct answers to the questions posed at the Jefferson County School Board of the September 10, 2018 meeting.

What is the connection that school board members have with the organizations interested in the Jefferson Elementary or Howard Middle School campus?

Is the school board attorney being paid by Jefferson County taxpayers to put together a proposal for one of the organizations?

Are all the Jefferson County properties that are for sale required to be open for bid?

Bobbie Golden