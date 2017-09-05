Opening Reception at The Arts Saturday

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc

Jefferson Arts Gallery will host the opening of 'The Apalachees: 300 Years From Home - A Photographic Study,' from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The exhibit will continue through October 7.

In 1704, James Moore of Carolina with Creek and Yamassee allies, made a major raid on the land of the Apalachee, especially destroying the Spanish Missions and taking slaves. The Spanish burned the fort at Mission San Luis to keep it from falling into enemy hands. The Apalachee abandoned their homeland. Strong Catholics, a few left for St. Augustine with the Spanish, others fled west to Pensacola and on to the French at Mobile. After the Louisiana Purchase in 1815 they moved west, ultimately locating the remnants of the tribe and their descendants in modern Louisiana.

Today, the Apalachee are a close knit group of farmers and members of the Catholic faith, much as their ancestors were. Many of them are in the military. This photographic story links the surviving Apalachee with their ancestors and their homeland.

Regular Gallery hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at The Arts, 575 West Washington Street.

For a special viewing or more information, call 850-997-3311 or go to www.jeffersonartsgallery.com