Opera House Welcomes New Executive Director

The Monticello Opera House Board of Directors is pleased to announce a new Executive Director, Michael Herrin. Mike brings over 20 years of experience in arts and non-profit management, most recently serving as the Director of Facilities at Goodwood Museum in Tallahassee. He also possesses extensive knowledge of Florida history, served as an Historic Florida Tour Guide, and worked in communications with Mike Vasalinda Productions. Hailing from Quincy, Florida, Mike is no stranger to the Opera House. He performed in several Opera House productions, including Mouse Trap, The Foreigner, and our most recent successful show, The Music Man, where he reprised the role of Mayor George Shinn.

The Board is excited to have Mike join our leadership team! We know that he will bring new programs and strategies to reach out to our great community. Please feel free to stop by the Opera House and introduce yourself to Mike! We also want to acknowledge Javier Betancourt for his years of service and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

As always, the Board appreciates and thanks the Jefferson Community for their ongoing support of the Opera House! Come join us for the upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Prescription Murder - running from Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24 & 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.monticellooperahouse.org or at 997-4242. See you at the show!

Sincerely,

Jay Adam, Chair

Kevin Carr, Vice Chair

Linda Schrader, Treasurer

Ron Bernard, Secretary