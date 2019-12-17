Operation Christmas Child at Aucilla Christian Academy

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Coach Daryl Adams and his eighth and twelfth grade Bible class students worked with the K-4 class students on their Operation Christmas Child project.

Coach Adams says that the ACA students filled 30 shoeboxes with over $110 worth of gift items for the 2019 annual Samaritan’s Purse program.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Its mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ.

These simple shoebox gifts are shipped outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the United States.