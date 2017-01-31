Opioid addictions growing problem in Florida

Nancy Taylor

In 2010, about 90 percent of the top opioid-prescribing doctors were located in Florida; and in 2015, opioid drug overdose accounted for over 33,000 deaths – four times more than in 2000. Current statistics indicate drug overdose is more epidemic than murder.

Numerous hazardous substances fit under the opioid umbrella, and many of these are approved for medical use. Among these are: oxicodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, morphine, methadone and Tylenol with codeine.

In an attempt to combat this growing problem, Florida has created a statewide management program called “E-FORCSE” which stands for Electronic-Florida Online Reporting of Controlled Substance Evaluation. This electronic database records each prescription written and documents who receives the medication.

In addition to mandating the creation of E-FORCSE, the Florida legislature also made it illegal for doctors who are licensed to prescribe drugs also to provide these medications from the same location (i.e. doctors’ offices).

Since 1999, mixing cocaine with opioid drugs – called “speedballing” – is an increasingly popular trend among thrill-seeking youths. Most life-long drug addicts begin experimenting with drugs before age 15.

So, what can individuals do to protect family members (particularly minors) from accessing these medications without cause (or supervision)? Safeguard your own medications, and be aware of what your teens and children are doing and the medications they are taking. Keep in mind that teens who suffer athletic-related injuries often receive a prescription to help manage an injury or surgery-related pain. It is also important to know whom they are with because most teens who abuse prescription painkillers obtain them from a friend or relative.

Some signs and symptoms of opioid dependence may include some or all of the following: a need for an increased amount of opioids to relieve pain; feeling physical or mental withdrawal after discontinuing opioid use; being unsuccessful at attempts to decrease or control use; and/or spending a great deal of time trying to find more opioids or recovering from the after-effects.

If you suspect someone is addicted to opioids (or if you are struggling yourself), it is important to find help. The Appalachee Center on North Jefferson Street, phone 850-997-3958, is one help center available in Monticello. You can also call Florida’s 24-hour-a-day toll-free helpline at (888) 641-5638.