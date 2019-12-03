Orrin Hamilton, age 83, of Monticello, Fla., passed away on November 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Health in Savannah, Ga., while visiting his daughter. He was born in Monticello to the late Council and Eunice Hamilton. Orrin served four years in the United States Air Force after graduating from Jefferson High School with the class of 1956. He became the owner and operator of a tractor trailer that he leased out for 30 years before retiring. Orrin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother who dearly loved his mother, family and friends. Orrin loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Valerie Beaudreau (Brian); two grandsons: Hunter David and Cole Orrin Beaudreau; three sisters: Hilda Starbuck, Betty Powell and Edna Parker; his beloved cat, Tadpole; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins that he dearly loved.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Monticello, with Pastor Sean Vickers officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee where he was laid to rest beside his two sons, Orin Edwin Jr. and Curtis Warner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Youth Camp fund, in Monticello.

