Our Town Photo Contest

The Monticello Opera House, with help from the Chamber of Commerce and the Monticello News, is sponsoring a photo contest for high school students. The Opera House is presenting Thornton Wilder’s classic play, Our Town, on February 22-23 and March 1-2. This seems like a perfect time to celebrate our town.

We are hoping that students in grades 9-12 will use their cell phones to capture images of what Monticello represents to them – a building, family, friends? We encourage students to use their imaginations.

We are not looking for technically perfect pictures but rather ones that show what the student thinks represents their town. A first-place cash prize of $500 will be awarded, as will a second place prize of $300, and a third place prize of $200.

The contest is open to all students grades 9-12 in Jefferson County.

Entries will be accepted from January 7 until midnight on January 25. Each student is allowed three entries.

The rules for this contest are as follows:

1. All entries must be emailed to: info@monticellojeffersonfl.com

2. #LovingMonticello must be written in the subject line of the email.

3. Each student must include their name, address and phone number in the body of the email.

4. Attach the photo or photos to the email.

Students will receive a flyer explaining the contest at Jefferson Somerset, Aucilla Christian Academy and from representatives of the homeschool community. A copy of the flyer may also be picked up at the Chamber.