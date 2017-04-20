Outdoor Experience at the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Enjoy fun outdoor activities on April 29 at the 10th annual Outdoor Experience, a free family event, held at and hosted by the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, offering a safe environment, expert instruction, and gear and tackle so attendees of all ages can try activities such as archery, fishing and shooting sports stations.

The event, sponsored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also features hay rides, bounce houses, and exciting outdoor skills demonstrations.

The Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center is located at 9194 South Jefferson Highway in Lamont. For more information go to http://www.btycc.org or contact Kelly Langston, with the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, at 850-717-8702.