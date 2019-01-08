Over $300 raised for Refuge House

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

During the month of December, a little booth at downtown Monticello’s Two Sisters...New Beginnings ventured to raise funds for the Jefferson County Refuge House.

Oona Fessenden, a local artisan, dedicated all the proceeds that she made from her booth at Two Sisters towards a fundraiser for the local refuge house.

After advertising her fundraising venture, the community rallied behind the cause.

By selling handcrafted clay bowls, jewelry, containers, and ornaments, Fessenden raised a little over $300 for the local refuge house.

Most of Fessenden’s wares were under $10, and she said that she was shocked by the extreme success of the fundraising sale.

“I was so, so pleased,” said Fessenden.

According to Oona Fessenden, Two Sisters... New Beginnings shop owner Sandra Hood also decided to contribute the 10 percent commission that the shop made off of the sales of Fessenden’s bowls to the Jefferson County Refuge House, bringing the total up from $304 to around $330.