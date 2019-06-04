Over $325K in scholarships offered to Aucilla graduates

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, May 17, the graduating seniors of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) gathered at their school for a public scholarship presentation ceremony.

Before the night had ended, ACA reports that over $325,000 had been presented to their students through scholarships from local and area community leaders, businesses and organizations.

“It’s a joy to see our students work very hard and use their God-given abilities to excel academically while growing spiritually,” said Principal Richard Finlayson. “We look forward to them using their gifts to serve Christ in the next phase of their lives.”

Senior students who received scholarships were:

• The $1,000 Health Science Scholarship – A’Syria Shuler

• The $10,000 TCC/FSU Girls State Scholarship – Chloe Reams

• The $300 Republican Party Carl Hanks Award Scholarship – Andrew Burrus

• The $400 Jefferson County Democratic Party Scholarship – Emily Brock

• The $1,000 Jefferson County Teachers Credit Union Scholarship – Davis Cruce

• The $4,000 Yates Companies Inc. Scholarship – Evan Courtney

• The $500 Monticello Altrusa Club Scholarship – Brandon Bates

• The $500 Monticello Kiwanis Club Scholarships – Brandon Bates, Grace Beshears, Emily Brock and Ryan Jackson

• The $250 Monticello Rotary Club Scholarship – Emily Brock

• The $250 NFCC Super Saturday Scholarship – Blake Wirick

• The $3,000 NFCC Presidential Scholarships – Brandon Bates and Addie Bowen

• The $200 NFCC Advantage Scholarship – Justin Grantham

• The $500 NFCC Foundation AITF Scholarships – Blake Wirick and Brandon Bates

• The $500 NFCC Foundation Green Industries Scholarships – Addie Bowen and Blake Wirick

• The $1,000 Tri-County Energizing Education Scholarships – Evan Courtney and Ashlyn Rogers

• The $500 C. Deen Strickland Scholarship – Davis Cruce

• The $500 Shirley Washington Educational Scholarships – A’Syria Shuler and Mackenzie Wirick.

• The $13,600 Florida Bright Future Medallion awards – Levi Stafford and Cody Smith.

• The $18,000 Florida Bright Future Academic awards – Emily Brock and Davis Cruce.

• An additional $231,338 from colleges and universities to their prospective students who will be attending their school following graduation.