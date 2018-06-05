Over $850,000 in scholarships

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, May 18, Aucilla Christian Academy's seniors were honored and acknowledged by their families, peers, the school and respected organizations, individuals and civic groups from around Jefferson County while over $850K in scholarship monies were granted to certain seniors for the furthering of their collegiate education.

“Our students work very hard to use their God-given abilities to excel academically, and it’s exciting to see them honored,” said Principal Richard Finlayson. “In total, 70 percent of our senior class of 30 students received merit based scholarship offers, including Florida Bright Future Awards and athletic scholarships, totaling $868,470. That is an average of over $40,000 per qualifying student.”

Students who received Florida Bright Future Awards were: Camryn Grant, Katie James, Ryals Lee and Emily Mueller; all received the Academic Scholars Award. Tima Finlayson, Anna Heaps, Evan Hocking, Eric Mueller, Austin Salinas and Joe Walton all received the Medallion Scholars Award.

Also held on this particular evening was the Secondary Academic Awards Program, with grades six through twelve receiving recognition and awards for their academic accomplishments throughout the school year.

Sixth Grade, Highest GPAs: World Cultures—Jordyn Wilkinson; Language Arts, Math and Science—Bradynn Johnson; Citizenship—Bradynn Johnson.

Seventh Grade, Highest GPAs: Math—Ali Townsend; Language Arts, Science and Geography—Kaitlyn Tharpe; Citizenship—Jace Grant.

Eighth Grade, Highest GPAs: Math—Megan Vann; Algebra I, History, Science and Language Arts—Kasey Chmura; Citizenship—Tripp Joyner.

Ninth Grade – Highest GPAs: Geometry and Physical Science—Keira Evans; English I and Spanish I—Olivia Walton; Citizenship—Kenlea Stephens.

Tenth Grade, Highest GPAs: English II—Ansley English; Spanish II and World History—Jason Hamilton; Algebra II and Biology—Brandon Hannon; Citizenship—Brandon Hannon.

Eleventh Grade, Highest GPAs: English III—Brandon Bates; AP English Language and American History—Grace Beshears; AP American History, Chemistry and Trig/Precalculus—Emily Brock; Citizenship—Davis Cruce.

Twelfth Grade, Highest GPAs: English IV—Sarah Kercher; AP English Literature—Emily Mueller; Bible—Abigail Morgan; Economics/American Government—Skylar Dickey; AP Economics/American Government—Camryn Grant. Physics and Math for College Readiness—Anna Heaps; Citizenship—Jacob Dukes.