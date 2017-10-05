Participate in the 2017 Peanut Butter Challenge: Fighting Hunger in Jefferson County Oct. 9 – Nov. 15

Feed the hungry and meet a challenge; donate peanut butter to

If you want to help feed the hungry in Florida’s Panhandle this year, you can donate peanut butter during the annual Peanut Butter Challenge, coordinated by UF/IFAS Extension.

Thanks to a partnership of UF/IFAS Extension and the Florida Peanut Producers Association, food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello will receive thousands of jars of donated peanut butter this December.

From Oct. 9 through Nov. 15, you can donate unopened jars of peanut butter at your UF/IFAS Extension county office. Each year, UF/IFAS Extension faculty in Jefferson County collect unopened peanut butter jars at the county office at 2729 W. Washington Hwy., Monticello. This year there will also be public drop off boxes at the Chamber of Commerce, Farmers and Merchants Bank, and Capital City Bank in Monticello.

Since 2012, the volunteers and UF/IFAS Extension faculty have collected jars of peanut butter from residents, volunteer groups and businesses in 16 northwest Florida counties. Last year, UF/IFAS Extension county offices received 3,236 jars of peanut butter, said Libbie Johnson, agricultural agent for UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County and co-organizer of the Challenge.

In addition to these donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association also contributes, supplying more than 3000 jars each Challenge, Johnson said.

In Jefferson County, 160 pounds of peanut butter were donated in 2015. This year our goal is to collect 200 pounds, said Julianne Shoup, Family and Consumer Science agent for UF/IFAS Extension Jefferson County.

To increase donations, Extension is partnering with Jefferson County Somerset School. Each class in pre-k through 5th grade will have a donation box in their classroom and FMB will be sponsoring a pizza party for the class that collects the most peanut butter. The school challenge will run from Oct. 9 – Nov. 13.

We would also like to invite community clubs, organizations, churches, and county departments to join the challenge, said Julianne Shoup. There will be a $50 savings bond donated by FMB for the organization that collects the most peanut butter.

Organizations will need to drop off their collections at the Extension office by Nov. 15 or contact the extension office to schedule a peanut butter pick up before Nov. 15.

“The Peanut Butter Challenge not only raises awareness about the important contribution of North Florida’s peanut growers to the state peanut industry, but also helps provide a healthy, locally produced product to food-insecure families in northwest Florida,” Johnson said.

For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office at 850-342-0187.

