Passing Parade by Nelson Pryor, Guest Columnist

Senate Deadline: Oct. 1

For such a time as this: we need heroes. One of a very few, known to history, as the “Fighting Parson,” is one John Muhlenberg, a Revolutionary War general.

John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg (1746-1807) was a Lutheran pastor who is most famous for the dramatic way in which he announced that he had decided to fight the British with more than just scripture. From the pulpit of his church in Woodstock, Va., Muhlenberg ended his final sermon with these words: “In the language of Holy Writ there is a time for all things…there is a time to pray and a time to fight…and that time has now come.”

As David Barton, of the Wallbuilders, says: Then came the big reveal. Muhlenberg opened his clerical robe. Underneath was his army uniform. The agony of tyranny called him from the altar with a voice that touched every chord of his soul. After descending from the pulpit, Muhlenberg instructed that drums be struck to summon recruits for Virginia. Some 300 parishioners enlisted.

That Battle Continues

On July 9, the President entered the East room of the White House, and described the selection made to round out the U. S. Supreme Court, for its Fall, October 1, schedule. That selection was Brett M. Kavanaugh of Maryland, now a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Something Is Happening

The June 29, 2018 New York Times, 18A, ran the following story: “For Conservatives, Fight for Court Is on Their Turf and in Their D. N. A.”

For years, conservatives, constitutionalists really, had been seeing their country upended by radical court decisions that rendered the Constitution, the founding document agreed to and ratified by the States, as just a piece of paper.

This nomination of Judge Kavanaugh has united the coalitions of evangelicals, social, and small government conservatives, libertarians, First and Second Amendment enthusiasts, Ninth and Tenth Amendment and pro-business Republicans.

Judicial Crisis Network

In less than 24 hours after Justice Anthony M. Kennedy announced his retirement, scores of conservative leaders and grass-roots strategists dialed into a conference call to gear up for their most significant Supreme Court nomination battle in decades.

“There are so many issues conservatives care about that they feel the courts have taken away from the American people,” said Carrie Severino, the chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, who organized the conference call, and who has been working for the past 18 months on a campaign anticipating the Kennedy vacancy. Check “#Another Great Justice.”

Russell Moore, president of the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, recognizes the importance of this nomination, and of the need for a nine member court for the October 1 convening of the next court.

The Family Research Council, has started a three-year, $22 million plan several months ago to engage pastors and voters through the 2020 election, and has eight mobilization events planned with pastors in midterm battleground States this summer.

Florida’s Bill Nelson suggested last week he expected to vote against any Trump nominee, as he did against Justice Neil Gorsuch, although after the nomination, Nelson now says “he looks forward to talking with Judge Kavanaugh.”

Remember, October 1 is when the new Supreme Court session begins, and it’s supposed to have nine members.