Passing Parade by Nelson Pryor, Guest Columnist

Two tragic events have occurred that makes one question man’s humanity. One was the July 1, 2015 shooting of Kathryn Steinle, and the other, the killing of Kathryn (Kitty) Genovese on March 13, 1964.

The events are similar. In the Kitty Genovese incident, in New York City, neighbors heard her cry out for her life, and they did nothing, not even call 911. (Oh, they did close their windows, because her screaming was so loud.) In the Kathryn Steinle case, she was shot at a San Francisco pier, by Francisco Sanchez, an illegal immigrant expelled five times from these shores.

Kate’s Law

This June 29, 2017, the U. S. House of Representatives voted on Kate’s Law. That proposal would give a sentence of five years to any individual who has been deported, and returned, if found. That bill, HR 3004, passed with a yes vote of 257 to 167 no’s.

Representative Al Lawson

Unbelievably, our Congressman, Al Lawson, voted against the bill to penalize illegal immigrants. His vote allowing those who commit crimes, who have been punished, as well as deported, to have nothing to fear if they get caught illegally getting back into the States.

Not Like Them

Our Congressman think we could stand up for such criminals? Come on! We are not like that! Let’s make the proposal clear.

That measure approved by the House, would increase penalties for people with felony convictions who are deported from these U. S. and then return. Dubbed “Kate’s Law,” it’s named for Kate Steinle, who in 2015 was killed in San Francisco by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times before, and kept coming back.

It passed the House with near-unanimous Republican support plus 24 Democratic votes. But, no support from our representative, Al Lawson!

Our District

Our Congressional District, # 5, extends from Quincy, through Tallahassee and Jacksonville. Our mood is turning against illegal immigrant violence. And our county, part of District 5, is shocked at what Congressman Al has voted not to do.

He needs to get out and meet us. Talk to us. And see that we are not like those in New York City who refused to get involved! We will stand our ground! And this criminal, in San Francisco, once deported, should never be given a pass to return to commit more crimes! That’s intolerable! Intolerable!

Tell the People

Do we go easy on the criminals, or, protect our own? That vote to go easy on the criminal won’t wash here. And someone ought to tell Senator Bill Nelson that the people will be looking at him now. Senator Marco Rubio is already on board for “Kate’s Law.”

Now that the House has passed the bill, the Senate is the next stop. We want justice for the victim, and will accept nothing less. Let’s be proactive. Kathryn Steinle would be alive today, if, we would have had “Kate’s Law.”

Senator Nelson, do the right thing and let the Senate vote, vote it up or down. No filibuster! And vote Florida’s interest. STOP the abuse!

