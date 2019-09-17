Pastor Spotlight

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

“I have been crucified with Christ and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me: And the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved Me and delivered himself up for me.” (Gal. 2:20)

Rev. Louise Frazier Wallace is a native of Jefferson County. For the last 34 years, Rev. Wallace has been happily married to Alvin Wallace. They are the proud parents of a lovely daughter, Regina (Ramone) and grandparents to three grandchildren.

Rev. Wallace is a woman pursuing the very heart of God. She has a sweet aurora about her and has a heart and compassion for all of God’s people.

Rev. Wallace has been in church since her childhood and has been active and faithful in her church since she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1981. She firmly believes that God honors faithfulness.

Before her call into ministry, she served in various capacities through being a choir member and a Sunday school teacher.

As she grew in the ministry, Rev. Wallace served faithfully under Pastor Kenneth Jones and Pastor Gregory E. Gathers as an Associate Minister.

Rev. Wallace received her certificate in Christian Leadership from Smith Bible College and has attended Pastors and Ministers classes with the First Bethlehem District Congress of Christian Education.

Pastor Wallace is a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School and is currently employed with the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulations.

She believes she is walking in the divine destiny of God’s plan and has decided to accept the assignment that was ordained before the foundation of the world.

Rev. Wallace recently celebrated 10 years as pastor of Mt. Morilla Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 9091 S. Salt Rd., in Lamont.

Her church congregation gathers on the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 11 a.m. for morning worship and 10 a.m. for Sunday school. Bible study is held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., alternating with Mt. Pleasant Ministries in Capps.

To contact Rev. Wallace and learn more about her church, call (850) 694-2780.