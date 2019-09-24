Pastor Spotlight

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Apostle Marvin Graham has been a pastor of the Harvest Christian Center since 1999. At the Harvest Christian Center, Apostle Graham works alongside Pastor Joe Davis to spread God's Word to the community and the center's church members.

Apostle Graham was ordained by the Primitive Baptist and by the Church of God in Christ to do independent ministry.

"I never wanted to go into the ministry," he explains. "I was a follower, not a leader. Then one day I was listening to a Mennonite minister, who was preaching at my local church, and it was like a light turned on!"

Before he went into the ministry, Graham was in the construction field, where he made good money as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor and worked in the states of Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.

However, after feeling the call to go into ministry, Apostle Graham began teaching in his local church, Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist.

After a few years, he moved to the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, which is located in Capps. He also served 37 years in jail ministry, which he says, "was my classroom."

He's had to back-away from his ministry in recent years, due to his health, but he continues to share God's Word as he moves through life. Serving people is his passion.

God gifted him with a voice and the ability to get along with anybody he meets. No matter what their religious affiliation, he never judges a person. Apostle Graham has traveled to foreign countries to minister to people who are lost, where he's witnessed many healings, and gets so much joy in sharing God's Word.

Pastor Graham lives in Lamont, though he was born and raised in Madison County. He's married to Gloria Hill Graham, of Monticello. They have seven children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

"I thank God every day, and I don't worry about nothing," he concludes.