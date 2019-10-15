Pastor Spotlight

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Harvest Christian Center, once located at 1599 Springhollow Rd., is now operating under the new name of Truth Gatherers Victorious Church, where Joe Davis, Sr. is the overseer/pastor.

This is a non-denominational faith church that welcomes all in the spirit of the Lord.

Pastor Davis says that he grew up attending church, but it was at the age of 19 that he felt led by the Lord to do more and, through a series of events and circumstances, he accepted the call to be a minister of the Gospel.

Born and raised in Miami, Pastor Davis moved to the Tallahassee area in 1993 to attend Florida State University, where he majored in Biology. After some time, he transferred to Tallahassee Community College, where he completed his Associate of Arts degree and started his work career with the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles. He currently has over 25 years with the State of Florida and works for the Department of Transportation.

Pastor Davis is especially interested in his relationship with the Lord and in helping others build a closer bond with the ministry of the Lord. He enjoys Bible teaching and helping others to know God better.

Pastor Davis is looking forward to watching as his new church grows and becomes a part of the great community of Jefferson County.

His vision for the Victorious Church is for it to be a family center that reaches out to the surrounding communities by sharing the love of God through acts and deeds and building from there. He'd like to see the church get involved in the community by partnering with area clubs, groups and organizations, and through involvement in local events and meetings.

The Victorious Church has partnered with Second Harvest to bring fresh meats, fruit, vegetables and non-perishable items to the community once a month. The food distribution is free and open to everyone. The first food and clothing event is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the church congregation will host a Faith and Fun Day on the church grounds, beginning at 1 p.m. This festival and picnic is open to the community. All are welcome and invited to attend. Cake walks, bounce houses, food and lots of fun is expected.

Pastor Davis and his wife Robbin, have been married for 22 years and have two teenage children.

In addition to his passion for ministry, Pastor Davis is an avid sports fan and appreciates the great outdoors. He can often be found working on projects around his family's home or the church.

The church will be hosting monthly events, and weekly prayer services are held on Sundays, at 1 p.m., with lunch and Christian fellowship following.

For more information about events, service times and days, contact Victorious Church at (850) 997-2944, Pastor Davis at (850) 212-3890, email at tg.victoriouschurch@gmail.com or Facebook at TruthGatherersVictorious.