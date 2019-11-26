Pastor Spotlight

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

John Frizzell moved his family to Monticello about two years ago from West Palm Beach, joining the First Baptist Church of Lloyd (FBCL). The purpose of their move was to be closer to family during his retirement years.

Frizzell has been teaching in Christian schools for 22 years, starting in the first grade classroom and then moving into the tech lab, where he taught essential computer skills to students of all ages.

Four months ago, after a personal Bible study with Church Pastor Jered Day, Frizzell was placed in the part-time position of Education Minister at FBCL. In this position, he is responsible for overseeing the church's Sunday school and small group curriculums.

Frizzell has been in the ministry for the better part of his life. He met and married his wife Betty during his college years in Upstate New York, where they both attended the Word of Life Bible Institute. He also received a degree in religious education studies from a small Christian college in South Florida.

What he is looking forward to accomplishing at FBCL is the re-launching of three new Sunday School classrooms that will include a new and updated curriculum. He is also proud to announce that a new Youth Minister has been hired. When the new classrooms are completed, the church family will be looking forward to a greater congregation, in both size and activity.

Frizzell also adds that a new welcome area is planned for the near future and a new full-service youth classroom has just been completed, which includes a stage to expand that ministry.

First Baptist Church of Lloyd holds its Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m., followed by a morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Sunday evenings, youth and children services begin at 5:30 p.m., while the adult service begins at 6 p.m.

On Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., an evening meal is prepared and served, followed by a church service at 6:30 p.m. There is also a sign language class and children and youth services at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

On Thursdays, at 9 a.m., a group of Crafty Ladies meet to create new and exciting things for their ministry.

The church has quite the following, with about 120 people regularly attending Sunday Morning Worship Service and 60 people attending Sunday School.

The church is located at 124 St. Louis St. in Lloyd. For more information about services, programs and scheduled events, contact the church office at (850) 997-5309, visiting online at fbclloyd.net or emailing fbclloyd1@embarqmail.com.