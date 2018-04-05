Pasture walk and talk on April 10

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Pasture Walk and Talk will be held on Tuesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The informal and interactive walk will provide educational topics by two specialist speakers, Dr. Ann Blount, a UF/IFAS Forage Breeder and Dr. Cheryl Mackowiak, a UF/IFAS Soils Specialist.

Topics will include production and quality for cool season forage varieties, soil heart-pumping and nutrient management, grazing management and weed management.

The walk and talk will be held at 4201 Bassett Dairy Road, in Monticello. Sign-In will be at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided. The event is free, but registration is requested. To register, contact Danielle Sprague at the UF Extension Office at (850) 342-0187 or dsprague@ufl.edu. Another contact is Joel Love at (386) 688-3730 or at jclove@ufl.edu. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes!