‘Path to Enlightenment’ exhibit at The Arts

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson Arts Gallery will hold an afternoon reception for the opening of 'Path to Enlightenment,' Sumi-e paintings by Ann Kozeliski, Liu Nan, Bob Jones, Carol Sanfilippo, and Mikiko Tanaka from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

The exhibit will continue through March 1 and may be viewed during regular gallery hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or, you may call 850-997-3311 for an appointment.

Jefferson Arts Gallery is located at 575 West Washington Street, with parking in the back. www.jeffersonartsgallery.com.

Related