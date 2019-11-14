Patricia Ann Nealy

Patricia “Pat” Ann Nealy, 70, of Monticello's Waukeenah Community passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Pat was a 1965 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a graduate of Florida A&M University. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Ararat and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.

Treasuring her love and legacy is her son, Patrick Glenn Nealy; grandsons: Patrick Jr. "PJ" Trevon and Solomon; granddaughter, Shumekia Knight Duval; aunts: Bernice Vaughn, Louise King and Ruby Lamar; uncle, Thomas Glenn; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Nealy and Mary Lou Allen Morris; her grandmother, Ola Mae Allen and an aunt, Beatrice Glenn Allen, both who raised her.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, at Mt. Ararat AME Church, and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mt. Ararat, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

