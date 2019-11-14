Patricia “Pat” Ann Nealy, 70, of Monticello's Waukeenah Community passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Pat was a 1965 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a graduate of Florida A&M University. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Ararat and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Treasuring her love and legacy is her son, Patrick Glenn Nealy; grandsons: Patrick Jr. "PJ" Trevon and Solomon; granddaughter, Shumekia Knight Duval; aunts: Bernice Vaughn, Louise King and Ruby Lamar; uncle, Thomas Glenn; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Nealy and Mary Lou Allen Morris; her grandmother, Ola Mae Allen and an aunt, Beatrice Glenn Allen, both who raised her.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, at Mt. Ararat AME Church, and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mt. Ararat, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Patricia Ann Nealy
Patricia “Pat” Ann Nealy, 70, of Monticello's Waukeenah Community passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Pat was a 1965 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a graduate of Florida A&M University. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Ararat and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.