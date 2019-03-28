Patriot Academy says it is training champions to change the world

Article Submitted

Local resident Bill Snyder continues to recruit high school and college age students to attend Patriot Academy at the Florida Capitol, June 12 to 14, with participants staying two nights at the downtown Doubletree Hotel.

This is a two-and-a-half day leadership academy for students ages 16 to 25, held each summer in the state Capitol building of Florida, Virginia, Delaware, Idaho, Arizona and Texas.

According to Snyder, this elite leadership academy specializes in applied civics with a Biblical, historical, and Constitutional foundation. Students develop leadership strategies, life purpose plans, public speaking and advanced communication skills, campaign techniques, and a founding fathers' philosophy of government.

“Patriot Academy is the premier political leadership training ground in the nation,” Snyder tells, “with the most realistic simulated-legislative session available.”

The vision of Patriot Academy is to offer the tools and techniques necessary to prepare students to accept the torch of freedom and keep it burning brightly until handed to the next generation. No knowledge, talent or earthly wisdom will improve our nation until the new generation of leaders embraces the principles of righteousness, integrity and humility. Character development is one of the key aspects of the Patriot Academy program.

“Of all the properties which belong to honorable men, not one is so highly prized as that of character.” - Senator Henry Clay

"To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society." – President Theodore Roosevelt

"Character, in the long run, is the decisive factor in the life of an individual and of nations alike." – President Theodore Roosevelt

God has blessed America with a strong Biblical foundation. The revolutionary strategies of our Founding Fathers have led to the most successful nation in the history of the world. We have survived attacks from without and within, though never before at the same time. Now we are simultaneously defending America from external enemies determined to destroy us, and defending American principles in the culture battle here in our homeland. This is the hour in which our younger generation must answer the call to leadership.

This call to leadership is not for the faint of heart. This is not the place, nor the time, to seek fame. We do not need more self-serving politicians. We need more self-sacrificing patriots. If you are prepared to raise your standards, leave behind the limits of mediocrity, and join our Founding Fathers in a pledge of lives, fortunes, and sacred honor, then you can help your generation ensure that the Torch of Freedom burns ever brighter.

Over the past several years, America has begun to move away from the basic principles of freedom that made it great. For our liberties to be preserved, we must have principled leaders who are willing to take a stand for what is right. Patriot Academy is effectively training young people to take a stand for their beliefs. By equipping young people to get involved in the political process, Patriot Academy is raising up future leaders who will defend faith, family and freedom for the next generation.

America must have principled leaders; but principled leaders are not born, they are trained. Patriot Academy exists to train America’s next generation of leaders, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and worldview necessary to effectively influence the culture and preserve the blessings of liberty that have shaped America for four centuries.

Go to patriotacademy.com to learn more.