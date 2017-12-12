Peggy Ann Cooksey, 91, of Inverness, FL, died on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Citrus Health and Rehab Center in Inverness. Peggy Ann was born on September 18, 1926 in Lake City, FL, daughter of David and Doris Futch. She worked as a real estate agent.

Mrs. Cooksey was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Cooksey in 1970. Survivors include her four children, Deborah Brown of St. Petersburg, FL, Maurice G. Cooksey, Jr., Minnie E. Pettit of St. Petersburg, FL, and Olin Cooksey and his wife Marie of Inverness, FL; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, FL. Donations may be made to your local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com

