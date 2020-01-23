Pep rally for the Tigers

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Students, teachers and school faculty members gathered in the Jefferson Somerset gym on Friday, Jan. 17 for a Tiger Pep Rally on the behalf of the school's basketball team.

The gym's bleachers were packed with cheering students as the school's cheerleader squads put on cheer-performances with plenty of loud rallying chants, dancing and stunts.

The Jefferson Somerset band also made an appearance, with the band's drummers playing lively rally music to accompany a dance routine that was performed by the school's varsity cheerleaders.

The pep rally also included dancing from various students, singing and a recognition of the school's basketball athletes.

The 2019-2020 season for the Tigers varsity basketball team has been a whirlwind of wins and losses for the school and its hardworking athletes. Coached by Q'Vandra Curry, the team has seen 10 losses and 10 wins since the team launched their season in November.

The next game for the Tigers will be an away game in Perry, Fla., where the Tigers will play against the Taylor County Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 24. The game will be held in the Taylor County High School gym, located at 900 N. Johnson Stripling Rd., and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The next home game for the Tigers will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4; the Tigers will be playing against the Godby High School Cougars. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.