A celebration of life for Perry Wayne Grantham, 70, of Thomasville, formally of Monticello, will be held from 6 p.m to 12 p.m., Friday, August 17, at the Monticello Opera House. Mr. Grantham passed away August 14, 2018 at his residence.

Born October 13, 1947 in Fanlew, Florida, he was the son of the late Ray Grantham and Margaret Murphy Grantham.

He was married to Sandra Barclay Grantham, who survives.

He was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked with Century Link for 32 years before his retirement.

He is also survived by son, Perry Wayne Grantham, II (and wife, Tracie) of Monticello; daughter, Lynn Tyre (and fiancé, Timmy Goodin) of Monticello; grandchildren, Jaydyn Tyre, Perry Wayne Grantham, III and Reese Middleton; brother, Bobby Grantham of Monticello; sister, Dale Salter of Cummings, GA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visit his online guest book at allenfh.com.

