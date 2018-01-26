Person-of-interest sought in multiple burglaries

Lazaro Aleman,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in the identification of a person possibly involved in a series of recent burglaries and break-ins in the city and the surrounding area.

Police Chief Fred Mosley describes the person-of-interest as a black male of a thin-muscular build and weighing between 150 and 170 lbs. The individual is believed to be between five feet 11inches and six feet two inches tall and has a short haircut and a clean-kept goatee.

Anyone with information on this individual or on the recent rash of burglaries is encouraged to call the MPD at (850) 342-0150, Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS, or the new p3tips smartphone app and the p3tips website at www.p3tips.com.

Burglaries and break-ins were reported at several places last week. One of the places hit was the Naked Ewe Boutique on Cherry Street, which was broken into sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning of last week. The items stolen there included a cashbox, an iPad and several musical instruments, including an Ovation guitar, a handmade mandolin and a Deerfield banjo.

The burglar, or burglars, also broke into the adjacent dance studio and stole a keyboard, a stand and an amplifier, according to owner Melanie Mays.

Other businesses and shops that were hit around the same time or earlier included the Rancho Grande Restaurant, Vintage Treasures, Steve Walker Realty, Traditions, and Stan's Place.

So far, no arrests have resulted from the burglaries.

On a related issue, Chief Mosley said that his officers continue investigating the shooting incident that resulted in the death of a city man on Jan. 15.