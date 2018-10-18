Pick your favorite Scarecrow

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It’s finally fall and to celebrate Main Street Monticello is holding its first Scarecrow Competition.

Businesses were invited to create scarecrows to add a festive and creative touch to the downtown area. The scarecrows, placed in storefront windows and on town benches, will be on display until Thursday, Nov. 1.

Judging is open to the public. To vote for your favorite scarecrow, pumpkin ballot boxes may be found at the following locations: Two Sisters, Vintage Treasures, Soulshine Vintage, Wag the Dog, Tupelo’s Bakery, Traditions Embroidery and Carrie Ann & Co.

Community members will have until 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 25 to vote. The competition winner will be announced and awarded a prize at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26 during the Fall Festival held at the Old Jail Museum on West Dogwood Street.

Main Street Monticello would like to thank the following businesses for their excellent creativity and cultivating a fun environment for our community:

• Monticello Police Department and Vintage Treasures scarecrows are located at the northwest corner of North Jefferson Street at West Washington Street.

• Traditions Embroidery & Screen Printing scarecrow is located at the northeast corner of North Jefferson Street at East Washington Street.

• Two Sisters…New Beginnings and Jefferson Arts scarecrows are located on North Jefferson Street in front of Vintage Treasures.

• Tupelo’s Bakery & Café and MADCo and Naked Ewe scarecrows are located on North Jefferson Street to the west of the old Courtyard Cafe.

• Jefferson Senior Citizens Center scarecrow is located on East Dogwood Street to the south of the old Courtyard Cafe.

• Wag the Dog scarecrow is located at 315 North Jefferson Street in front of the thrift & treasure shop.

• Soulshine Vintage scarecrow is located at 195 North Jefferson Street at the storefront.

• ECB Publishing, Inc. scarecrow is located at 180 West Washington Street in front of the Monticello News building.

• Kelly & Kelly Properties, Inc. scarecrow is located at 205 West Washington Street in front of the building.

• Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce scarecrow is located at 420 West Washington Street in front of the building.

• Carrie Ann & Co. scarecrow is located at 925 East Washington Street on the property.

Due to Hurricane Michael, some businesses were unable to have their scarecrows in place by the deadline. If you see one that is not on the list, please feel free to place a write-in vote.