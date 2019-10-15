Pickleball can now be played at the recreation park

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing Inc.

Pickleball is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing sports today.

It's a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis all into one game.

It's played with either two or four players, who use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net.

Have you wondered about the Pickleball craze? Check it out online, gather a few friends and head for the Jefferson County Recreation Park to start playing and competing for points.

Rec. Park Director Mike Holm recently hired Premier Surfacing Solutions to resurface and mark one of the tennis courts at the Jefferson County Recreational Park for the game of Pickleball. The contractors were out on Wednesday, Sept. 25, working in the hot sun to get the court ready for the weekend games to begin.

Holm says that a few teams have already signed up to play Pickleball.

Contact him at (850) 342-0240 or (850) 519-6640 to reserve the court for your team!