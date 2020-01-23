Playing the thinking man’s game Poker tournament coming to Madison County

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

One of the most popular forms of poker is coming to the Madison RV and Golf Resort on Saturday, Feb. 1, for a unique fundraising tournament.

Texas Hold'Em is credited to having been created in the early 1900s by card players from Robstown, Texas, the game spread like wildfire through the Lone Star State before its introduction to the Las Vegas casino world in 1963. Called the “thinking man's game,” Texas Hold’Em will be arriving in Madison for an unprecedented fundraising event.

Hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Hold'Em Poker Tournament will be held to raise funds for the Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament will start promptly at 6 p.m., and all attendees will be treated to a table of heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

For players, a $50 entrance fee will include $4,250 in chips.

For spectators, there will be a $10 entry fee.

Prize packages will range from restaurant gift certificates, business gift certificates, electronics, golf packages, firearms, tickets to local entertainment, and a trip to Biloxi, Miss. where the winner can show off their card skills.

Assisting in monetarily supporting the chamber fundraiser are: Duke Energy, J & J Strong, La Piazza Bella Restaurant, and A Main Street Realty.

The Texas Hold'Em Poker Tournament will be held at the beautiful Madison RV and Golf Resort, located at 445 SW Country Club Rd.

Only 63 players will be able to play, so hurry and sign up before all the slots are gone. You can register to play or to watch either online or by calling the chamber. To register online, log on to the Chamber’s website or log in straight to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/89802843723.

For more information, or to register in person, contact Chamber Director Phyllis Williams at (850) 973-2788.