Please come and help AWR

Dear Friends of North Florida rivers,

Things have taken a turn for the worse at the Sneads Lake area on the Aucilla River. Aucilla Wacissa River Group (AWR) has been silent for many months as we were optimistic the 160 acres of old growth cypress on the Aucilla near the Ashville Highway bridge would not be logged. But, the plan to log these trees has recently flared back up.

AWR will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the R.J. Bailar Public Library in Monticello on Tuesday, July 18. We hope to have some river experts and other vested interests in attendance. Our plan is to develop an opposing position to this logging. Please mark your calendar and come. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend.

Thanks, the AWR Board of Directors.