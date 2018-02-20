Please help save Healthy Start

Florida’s Healthy Start is in jeopardy. Deep cuts proposed in the budget this year means services to high risk pregnant women and infants could be eliminated. The Healthy Start legislation in 1991 was designed to give control to the locals, to design the best system of care for pregnant women and infants at the local level. The Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison & Taylor Counties was created to do just that, and we have developed, enhanced and monitored that system since 1993. Since the creation of Florida’s 32 statewide Healthy Start Coalitions in 1991, our state’s infant mortality has dropped by 35 percent due in part to the program’s comprehensive approach to prenatal and infant care, support, and education.

The potential impact on our community would be devastating, threating at-risk families’ access to Healthy Start services such as education and support for families including infant care and safe sleep, pregnancy care and preparing for baby’s arrival, screening and referrals for perinatal depression, substance abuse, child development, and much more.

In Jefferson County we serve approximately 60 pregnant women and their infants each year, linking them to valuable services in the community in order to ensure the best possible birth outcome, as well as the optimal health and developmental outcomes for infants. Each of these families are provided important information on safe sleep, counseled on breastfeeding, connected to a primary care provider, and assisted with all needs to address any and all risk factors in their lives.

In addition to services to pregnant women and infants, the Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson Madison and Taylor Counties conducts outreach to women of childbearing age to educate on the importance of women’s health, including providing workshops, door to door outreach campaigns, and multiple events each month to reach our population. Our community health worker reaches over 30 women each month to provide education designed to optimize women’s health and reduce unplanned pregnancies.

Healthy Start is a cost-effective model that contributes to Florida’s better birth outcomes. Every dollar that the Florida Legislature invests in supporting Healthy Start has an incredible return on investment in costs saved from preventing death among infants and mothers by bridging the gap to prenatal care and education. To prevent this catastrophe, call Senator Montford and Representative Beshears to advocate for these families in Jefferson County.

Lynn Elliott, Board Chair,

Jefferson County