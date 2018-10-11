Please vote your values!

I had always been a registered democrat, yet never politically involved. Prior to the 2016 primary presidential election, I changed my party affiliation to republican, to vote for “my” candidate. For several years leading up to the 2016 primary, I listened to radio hosts, watched debates, read books and articles; I learned to sort out the truth (facts) from the lies (myths)—and question things I’d always accepted as fact.

My presidential candidate wasn’t the nomination. In the general election, I voted against Hillary Clinton, rather than voting for Donald Trump. Since then, the main stream media continues to ignore the facts and others have refused to accept the election. I now realize…I must do my part to help educate others who are ill-informed and just believe what they've always been told (as I had!).

In the past 2 years, I’ve grown to "overlook" President Trump's personality quirks and focus on what he is doing as our president. I now support him. I’m well aware of the corruption running rampant among our elected officials in Washington, within the City of Tallahassee (Gillum directly involved!), the government insiders, and those making money off the system.

Each passing month, the democrats become more determined to mislead the public and their own constituents, blatantly lying about conservatives and spewing their vitriol (cruel and bitter criticism) at anyone who voices a different opinion from theirs. This includes paid protesters (i.e. Kavanaugh’s nominee hearings) and inciting other individuals and groups to do their dirty work (i.e. accosting conservatives in public places).

Bullying is in our schools and other areas of our lives, yet how can young people learn the harm and damage it causes to another when leaders in colleges, communities and government are publicly displaying this tactic. Most legislative hearings taking place today, televised for all to see, show such disrespect for others and utter abuse of power. Elected officials are encouraging violent action with their rhetoric toward those who think differently than they.

Democrats categorize and label groups in society, such as women, African Americans, Hispanics, non-heterosexuals (all initials this group encompasses, which I can’t even keep up with!), pitting one against another, causing many to feel attacked and dependent on the democrat party and government. They’ve been convinced they can’t make it in the world otherwise. This too is a lie!

Honestly, do democrats think the rest of us are just ignorant--that we can’t see through the double standards and hypocrisy they daily display and the main stream media spreads? When’s the last time you’ve heard the media report anything positive about President Trump? Ever? They are so immersed in the liberal agenda they can’t. This is the most disgusting thing to me and damaging to our republic.

Had I not already left the democrat party (#walkaway), I would run now. Recently, a friend asked me if I would be switching back. Absolutely not! The leaders in the democrat party have hijacked the party. If a Christian or someone who cares about others, how can you condone their behavior? And just because you’ve always been a democrat, does that justify you stay one?

Please vote your values!

Lynn Stafford