Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Police Department (MPD) is looking for a suspect who committed an armed robbery in the city late last week.The Monticello Police Department (MPD) is looking for a suspect who committed an armed robbery in the city late last week. MPD Chief Fred Mosley reports that the robbery occurred at the L & F Grocery Store at 695 Ash Street at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. According to Chief Mosley, the storeowner reported that he and a customer were inside the establishment when they noticed the suspect, described as a black male, approaching the door. Once inside the store, the suspect purchased an item. He also, when the other customer purchased an item and didn’t have the full amount to pay for it, gave the latter the needed money.

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO READ THE REST OF THE STORY

CALL 997-3568 TO SUBSCRIBE

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call the MPD at (850) 342-0150 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.