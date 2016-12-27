Political Correctness has allowed the ‘Innocents” to be slaughtered!

For many years now, France, Turkey, Russia, America and other countries have kept their heads in the sand regarding the threats to every nation and people.

After the killing of 3000 Americans in the World Trade Towers, the ridiculous distraction of political correctness prevailed in the place of logical sound judgment of what was, and still is, at hand. After Americans eye witnessed these horrific 9-11 murders, why has it taken this long for us to face the truth on Islam, its teachings, the reason that Islamists want to kill us, and the motive of why this is happening?

The lack of the common sense smoke screen of political correctness has taken the place, not only in France, Germany, Aleppo, Berlin, Switzerland and other parts of the world, but also in the US for many years now and has restrained truth and free speech. I swear, I have been so astounded at the years of lack of judgment and smoke screen of political correctness that I seriously don’t know what it will take for human beings to wake up. It’s like living in an insane asylum and accepting delusional people’s distortions as “truth”.

France has had for quite some time “no go zones” where the police could not enter. Hence, the terrorists were allowed to maintain their own Islamic territory and society within the country. This was a perfect base to organize jihadi activities and attacks, unchecked. We are now tragically seeing the disastrous results of this neglect of common sense and rational reason playing out, yet again, throughout the world.

Wake up people! The Koran instructs too “go in peacefully until you are in numbers to take them (people, nations) over”.

This is the reason why innocents are being slaughtered.

Please read this (2012) article in full that I wrote years ago in frustration of the side stepping of what we are facing. http://www.theconservativepundit.net/2012/09/why-americans-cannot-avoid-battle-for-islam/

Americans and the world are way past-due on standing up to these down right Satanic attacks on the innocents, due to the Barack Obama‘s and Angel Merkel’s of the world. Common sense needs to prevail to protect not only the US, but the world.

No one, let me repeat, no one should tolerate the nonsense of “political correctness”! This liberal “politically correct” smoke and mirrors disease that has not only spread through our great nation, but throughout the entire world, has cost hundreds of thousands of lives. There are many ways to destroy. The most strategic and offensive way is to lull people into a false sense of security and denial of what they know and see with their own eyes... nothing to see here – move along.

I will also leave you with the following Koran scriptures:

“Martyrdom is therefore the ONLY way for a Muslim to obtain forgiveness of sins”

Surat Al Tawbah 9:111

“Jihad (fighting for Allaha’s cause) is ordained for you”

Surat Al-Baqarah 2:216

“Kill the Mushrikun (non-Muslims), wherever you find them, and capture them and besiege them, and lie in wait for them in each and every ambush”

Surat Al-Taubah 9:5

“they (non-Muslims) shall be killed or crucified or their hands and their feet be cut off from opposite sides, or be exiled from the land”

Surat Al Maidah 5:33

“And if you are killed or die in the Way of Allah, forgiveness and mercy from Allah are far better than all that they amass”

Surat Al Taubah 9:111

And remember that the Koran instructs to go in peacefully until you are in numbers to take them over.

John 8:32: And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

Tricia Erickson

Tricia Erickson, was the first Damage Control and Crisis Management Expert in the country, as stated by Barbara Walters on the show, "20/20". Tricia is also a political consultant and on-air contributor who has opined on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News Channel and most major TV networks plus hundreds of radio shows. Some of the issues she has been called to speak to are the dangers of radical Islam, gay marriage, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, the well-masked cult of Mormonism (she’s a recognized expert on Mormonism), media bias, all things political, the imaging-postureing-positioning of Presidential Candidates, all things regarding Hollywood, ethics in the media, the culture wars and more. She is President of Angel Pictures & Publicity, a conservative pundit publicity company. Tricia is also a casting director and has worked on many major blockbuster films. Tricia is also the purveyor of the well trafficked site, The Conservative Pundit.net: http://www.theconservativepundit.net/

Ms. Erickson is also the author of the controversial book, Can Mitt Romney Serve Two Masters? The Mormon Church Versus the Office Of The Presidency of the United States of America, http://triciaerickson.tumblr.com/