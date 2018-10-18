Political Forum: Commission candidates address the issues

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was an unusual candidates' forum on Tuesday night, given that the question and answer session combined candidates from two separate County Commission races, Districts 2 and 4.

The reason for the combination was the absence of two of the five invited candidates. The two missing were Derrick Jennings, a No Party Affiliation (NPA) candidate in the County Commission District 2 race, and Keith Cook, an NPA candidate in the County Commission District 4 race.

Present were District 2 incumbent Eugene Hall, a Democrat; his NPA challenger, Adam Fato; and District 4 incumbent Betsy Barfield, also an NPA. Hence, the decision to combine the two races for the sake of time and efficiency.

Jay Adams moderated the forum in place of Ron Cichon, who was out of town; Bob Davison and David Ward comprised the panel; and the Monticello/ Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.

The three candidates appeared poised and prepared for the questioning, with each touching on his or her strengths in the opening remarks.

