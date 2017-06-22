Porta potties become a hot seat

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Monday morning, June 19, expecting to hose down and clean up a trailer load of porta potties. But, upon arrival to the scene, the fire had already been put out by the driver of the the truck.

Howdy's Portable Toilets driver Kevin Jenkins, out of Crawfordville, was traveling south on Gamble Road, just north of Highway 27, when he noticed fire coming from under his truck hood. He pulled over to assess the damage, unhooked his trailer load, and extinguished the fire.

The fire department personnel checked the vehicle and cleared it to be towed to a mechanic.