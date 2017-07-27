Possible tax increases…

Property taxes, fire assessment and/or special tax

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Faced with a $567,815 budget shortfall largely stemming from the “asks” of two departments, county commissioners are contemplating several options, including raising property taxes, increasing the fire assessment, and setting up a special taxing district specifically to fund law enforcement.

At the present these are only ideas that are being explored, but with the Sheriff’s Department asking for a $557,700 increase and Fire Rescue asking for about $100,000 more, commissioners are flummoxed, to say the least.

Or, as Clerk of Court Kirk Reams put it, “We’re in that painted corner.”

At a workshop on Tuesday morning, July 25, commissioners discussed the possibility of raising the millage rate from the current 7.7198 mills to as high as 8.3114 mills; gave a tentative green light to increasing the annual fire assessment from the current $101 for residential homes to $113.24; and set up a meeting with an expert to explore the possibility of creating a special taxing district to support the law enforcement portion of the Sheriff’s Department operation.

Compounding commissioners’ concerns are a decreasing reserve fund, down to $3.6 million from $5 million or so a couple of years ago, and lower than expected property values this year.

But the “elephant in the room,” as Commissioner Betsy Barfield referred to it several times, is the Sheriff Department’s request for a $557,700 increase, which would be a recurring expenditure.

Or again, as Reams put it, “Once you start feeding the animal…”

He left it at that.

Commissioners explored the idea of setting up a Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU), which would allow the county to impose a special ad-valorem tax on properties in unincorporated areas of the county specifically to fund the law enforcement operation.

As Reams explained it, establishment of an MSTU would entail first conducting a study to determine the exact cost for operating the law enforcement side of the Sheriff’s Department, separate from corrections, as the special tax could not fund the jail. The commission, he said, would have to continue funding the jail from the general revenue, or from regular ad-valorem taxes.

“You would carve out the jail and that would still be the commission’s responsibility,” Reams said. “But you would support the Sheriff’s Office with the special tax, which would allow the lowering of the general millage rate.”

One of the compelling arguments made for the MSTU was that it would level the playing field, in terms of every property owner would be subject to the special tax. As things stand now, it was County Coordinator Parrish Barwick’s argument, only about 40 percent of county residents foot the bill.

“Close to 50 percent or more of the houses in the county don’t pay ad-valorem taxes,” Barwick said. “So about 40 percent of homeowners now pay all the taxes. You’ve got citizens who utilize the services and don’t pay the bills. You have to stop putting it on the backs of the minority because they have a higher income.”

The commission, Barfield agreed, was in a pickle relative to the budget.

“Our backs are up against the wall,” she said. “How do we fund the Sheriff and not cripple the county?”

She said she might be willing to raise the millage to 7.9 mills, but no higher. She thought the best way to go was to create the MSTU. But then confusion arose over whether the special tax would actually apply to every household or continue to fall on the 40 or so percent.

If the latter was the case, Barwick said, it made the MSTU pointless.

“If you can’t spread it to all the households, what’s the point?” he said. “You’re only separating it and giving it a different name.”

Part of the budgetary problems, Barwick said, was that the county last year had expended $1.6 million more than it took in and the money had largely come from the reserve fund. He cited among the expenditures the purchase of equipment for the fire department, the legal fees for the two redistricting lawsuits, and the studies and analysis for the Game Changer project.

Barwick thought also that commissioners should take a harder line in terms of the department heads’ requests. Specific to the Sheriff’s Department, he encouraged entering into negotiations with the Sheriff to determine what parts of the $557,700 increase could be reduced. It was normal for department heads to make requests for additional funding, especially if their previous requests had been granted, he said, citing Fire Rescue Chief Mark Matthews’ request for an additional $100,000 as a perfect example. The commission, however, didn’t always have to grant the requests, Barwick argued.

Matthews, in fact, next made his budget presentation.

He said the basic budget request for the EMS of his operation was $337,074, a $30,569 increase over the previous year. If, however, a three-percent pay increase were added for the employees, including benefits, it would add another $20,085, bringing the increase to $50,654 and the EMS budget to $357,159, he said.

On the fire protection side of his operation, Matthews said there existed a $52,764 deficit, the result of various causes, including increased retirement and insurance costs, an increase in payroll costs and an $11,000 reduction due to the just implemented exemption of pole barns from the fire assessment.

Matthews offered five options for addressing the Fire and EMS budgets, ranging from making no changes to the two budgets to approving all or parts of the requested increases.

In the end, the commission settled on option #3, which entails no pay increases for the employees and a 12.1 percent increase to the fire assessment, which comes to an additional $12.24, raising the fire assessment for residential homes to $113.24 annually.

The commission is scheduled to take up the budget again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at which time Sheriff David Hobbs will make his presentation. Also expected to give a presentation at the workshop is Camille Tharpe, with Government Services Group Inc., an expert on MSTU districts.