Power line answers

At Gulf Power, we are dedicated to delivering cleaner energy and improved reliability while lowering costs for our customers. As we move forward with the North Florida Resiliency Connection transmission line project,

I wanted to take a moment to provide facts and clear up some misinformation.

The North Florida Resiliency Connection will enhance the reliability and resiliency of electric service in North Florida and help provide lower cost energy for our customers. We have submitted a preferred route to the state and federal regulatory agencies that represents the best balance of factors, which includes identification and consideration of alternative routes, safety and environmental considerations, costs, long range planning and sound engineering principles. We have invested time and resources to ensure that the preferred route will not result in either the acquisition or removal of any structures, including homes.

Gulf Power has a strong history of investing in the communities in which we operate and serve. Each county along the proposed route will benefit from the North Florida Resiliency Connection through increased tax revenue, totaling almost $1 million for most of the counties involved in the first year of the project and more than $70 million over the next 30 years. In Jefferson County, the first year tax revenue is projected to be more than 10 percent of the county’s current total revenue. Over the next 30 years, Jefferson County will continue to collect millions of dollars in property taxes related to the NFRC that can be used to increase services for residents along the preferred route and throughout the county.

I want North Florida residents to understand that Gulf Power has the technical experience and expertise to site, build and operate the transmission line safely and in an environmentally-friendly way.

We take our role in serving the public very seriously and strive to do so with the utmost respect. We have been engaged with stakeholders throughout the process and will continue to do so. From talking with community members at the June open house, to driving the proposed route with local County Commissioners, to participating in Commission meetings, our intent has been and continues to be that Gulf Power serves as a good neighbor and community partner.

Mike Spoor

Vice President, Power Delivery

Gulf Power