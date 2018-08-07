Praise for a young man

I was traveling through your county Monday evening, on Highway 59. I saw a bright glowing light on the side of the road. As I approached I noticed there was a truck or van on fire. I saw a white truck parked on the side of the road and a young man run from the truck to help the man whose truck was on fire. He was driving a white truck with a green and yellow sign on it. The good Lord put him in the right place, at the right time. In today's world, people tend to be self serving and not thoughtful of others. Young man, thank you for being a thoughtful, helpful, servant, thinking of others. It's a blessing to see people still care about people.

May the lord bless you and protect you,

Mrs B. Alford

Oak Park, Ga