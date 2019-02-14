Pre-Kindergarten students at ACA learn about ice

adminSchool

Ashley Hunter
ECB Publishing, Inc.

Ann Kennedy's Pre-Kindergarten class at Aucilla Christian Academy participated in a unique science experiment on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The Pre-K students sprinkled salt on ice that was shaped into a frozen heart and watched as the salt caused the ice to rapidly melt.
The students painted over their salted ice-heart as well as a unsalted heart and felt the texture differences; the salted heart was rough and bumpy, while the unsalted hearts were smooth.
This experiment taught the students that salt lowers the freezing temperatures of water.

Related Posts

February 14, 2019

Black History Month, the Legacy of the Howard Academy

February 12, 2019

Reading something beautiful:

February 7, 2019

Jefferson Somerset gifted class attends FSU math lab