Pre-Kindergarten students at ACA learn about ice

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Ann Kennedy's Pre-Kindergarten class at Aucilla Christian Academy participated in a unique science experiment on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The Pre-K students sprinkled salt on ice that was shaped into a frozen heart and watched as the salt caused the ice to rapidly melt.

The students painted over their salted ice-heart as well as a unsalted heart and felt the texture differences; the salted heart was rough and bumpy, while the unsalted hearts were smooth.

This experiment taught the students that salt lowers the freezing temperatures of water.