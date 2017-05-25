Pre-Secession-Jefferson-Volunteers-Respond-to-Call-to-Arms

Jacob Bembry

The firing on Fort Sumter, S.C. did not occur until April 12-14, 1861, but talk was already rife in Florida about the state seceding from the Union. As early as 1859, there had been rumblings throughout the state and as time drew nearer, the plans progressed. Included in the plans was Jefferson County and its Jefferson Volunteers militia.

In the middle of January 1861, the troops were suddenly “drummed up” and suddenly ordered to Pensacola. They expected to return with stories of valor as they expected to go in, guns blazing and capture Fort Pickens, where they would turn “our late Uncle Sam out of said fort” in the Bay of Pensacola, but they were hurried off to another place and were sequestered at the Arsenal in Gadsden County, not too far from Chattahoochee. They bided their time there for a few days, awaiting further orders from Col. Chase.

The volunteers had left important interests at home, which needed their attention, but were of the opinion that the “honor and interest of their state” required their services and responded to what they felt was their patriotic duty.

The Family Friend newspaper in Monticello contacted Gen. Byrd to learn what the plans were. He had contacted Col. Chase, in Montgomery, Ala., to see if the men were needed. Byrd did not get a reply.

Locals worried that the men, who had only taken six days’ rations would be disbanded if they were not sent on their way to Pensacola.

By order of the governor, the Jefferson Volunteers were disbanded on the Saturday of the week, and returned to Monticello by train from Tallahassee on Sunday evening.

All the volunteers had the highest praise for their commander, Col. Anderson. The troops gave a rousing cheer for him and three for Gen. Byrd before they were discharged. Both men responded to the hearty cheers with grace and eloquence. They complimented the men with the promptness they had responded to the call from the state and the cheerfulness they followed the commands of the officers.

An incident was recalled by all in camp, which helped the men maintained a cheerful disposition in spite of gloomy circumstances. Mr. R.B. Garwood regaled his comrades in arms with his “hilarity and witticisms” while in camp, sharing funny stories and jokes.

The list of volunteers from Jefferson County were as follows:

OFFICERS

Capt. J.P. Anderson; W.C. Byrd, first lieutenant; R.K. Taylor, second lieutenant; William Scott, third lieutenant; William Tucker, first orderly sergeant; W.O. Girardeau, second orderly sergeant; M.H. Strain, third orderly sergeant; W.A. Willie, fourth orderly sergeant; A.J. Harris, first corporal; E.C. Johnson, second corporal; F.B. Taylor, third corporal; John Jordan, fourth corporal ; R.H. Partridge, commissary; B.F. Treadwell, assistant surgeon; and William Simmons, commander’s orderly.

PRIVATES

John Anderson; G.J. Archibald; H.J. Barksdale; W.J. Bell; John Bender; C.T. Carroll; T.J. Chace; C.F. Chace; Samuel Clark; Vann Clem; James Collins; J.A. Cuthbert; William Cuthbert; J.T. Divine; J.H. Edwards; B.W. Edwards; S. Ellenwood; James M. Ellis; William H. Ellis; Alex Fennel; J. Fulford; J. Fukeway; R.B. Garwood; T.M. Gillett; John Gill; Robert Goettie; S. Hassal; J.J. Hazzard; William R. Johnson; John M. Kyle; M. Loeb; S. Martin; A. Morris; John Morris; J.B. Odom; Thomas Porter; T.L. Shehee; F.M. Sheppard; James Smythe; Charles Stebbins; W.B. Taylor; Theodore Turnbull; H.K. Walker; M. Walker; G.J. Watson; J.A.T. Weston; W.M. Wilkinson.