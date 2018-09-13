Prepping for Disaster

Story submitted

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management, is hosting a Disaster Preparedness Expo!

When: September 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Jefferson County Emergency Operation Center, 169 Industrial Park.

Jefferson County Emergency Management is hosting a Disaster Preparedness Expo to help bring awareness to Jefferson County citizens. Come and receive information regarding disaster preparedness from various agencies, such as Department of Health, Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, American Red Cross, Fish and Wildlife and National Weather Service just to name a few. We’ll have a bounce house set up for the kids as well as hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!

We look forward to seeing you there!